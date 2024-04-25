The Tripura Pradesh BJP has issued a show cause notice to its vice president, Patal Kanya Jamatia, for purportedly making remarks against another allied party leader.

The notice was issued soon after Jamatia launched a verbal attack on the founder of TIPRA Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, calling him a "nautanki baaz" (a performer). Jamatia questioned Debbarma's authority to personally attack the BJP's vice president despite being a member of the party.

Accusing Debbarma of sowing divisions in Tripura along community, party, and ethnic lines since his arrival in the state, Jamatia issued an ultimatum, demanding that Debbarma apologize to the indigenous Tiprasa community for his alleged "divide and rule" tactics and commit to never pursuing such a divisive agenda again, or face a lack of support.

Following Jamatia's statement, the BJP general secretary, Bipin Debbarma, issued a show cause notice stating, “Whereas it appears that you have addressed a Press Conference today without any authority from the State President, BJP, Tripura Pradesh and deliberately made remarks against other allied party leader which came out in the Social Media raising confusions at the verge of Lok Sabha Elections-2024”.

He said that as directed by the State President, she was hereby asked to explain her conduct as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for such violation of party discipline.

“Your reply should reach this office within 5 days from the date of receipt of this letter”, it added.