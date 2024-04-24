Former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma took a dig at the opposition CPIM, terming the party a 'Chinese Product' for failing to provide any guarantees to the people.

While addressing an election campaign for BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma at Krishnapur Assembly Constituency, Dev Varma emphasized the importance of voting for development.

He expressed confidence in the BJP's imminent victory in Tripura, attributing it to the fading presence of the opposition.

"People must cast their vote for development. In Tripura, the BJP will win with a record margin because the opposition has gradually faded away. Our MLAs and Ministers have worked tirelessly. Due to the double-engine government, Tripura has witnessed massive development. BJP doesn't seek to create problems, but CPIM wants to rule by creating problems. BJP is a government that aims to solve issues," he stated.



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Jishnu highlighted that boycotting votes is not a good practice, emphasizing that it is a democratic right that should not be ignored.

He criticized the opposition for making derogatory comments against BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma and underscored that both regional parties, including IPFT and TIPRA Motha, are with BJP as the party believes in "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

"We can guarantee our work, but CPIM can't, as they are like Chinese products—one item use and for that people have rejected them. They ruled the state by suppressing the people. This election is for PM Modi. All the developmental works in Tripura are possible because of PM Modi. Due to PM Modi, the number of SHGs increased, over 5 lakh houses were provided, etc. Giving a vote to the lotus symbol means voting for PM Modi. Our responsibility is to give two lotuses to PM Modi. Don't waste your vote on the INDI alliance, which will not work," he added.