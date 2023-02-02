BJP president J P Nadda will address two election rallies in poll-bound Tripura on February 3.

Nadda will address 2 mega rallies (VIJAY SANKALPA JANASABHA) at Amarpur and Pabiacherra constituencies.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be addressing multiple rallies in the poll-bound state on February 3.

Himanta Biswa Sarma will be addressing rallies at Krishnapur, Suryamaninagar and Banamalipur constituencies.

Sarma will be addressing the rallies in support of Ram Prasad Paul who is the BJP candidate from Surymaninagar, Bikash Debbarma From Krishnanagar and Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee contesting from the Banamalipur constituencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the state on February 6 to join the campaign, he said, adding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to arrive on February 7 to campaign for the party.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress sources said party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accompanied by party's All India national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to visit the poll bound state on February 6.

Banerjee will lead a road show on February 7 seeking votes for the TMC nominees. Apart from the duo, as many as 37 star campaigners including MP Mahua Moitra, West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim are coming to the northeastern state to campaign for TMC candidates, said party's state in-charge Rajib Banerjee.

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 16. The BJP has fielded candidates in 55 seats and has left five seats for its ally IPFT.