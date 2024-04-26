Dismissing the opposition's allegations of electoral manipulation, the ruling BJP on Friday stated that such claims are an attempt to sow confusion among voters due to the opposition's loss of ground and support.

Speaking at a press conference this evening, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya emphasized that Tripura has once again demonstrated its commitment to conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections following the 2023 Assembly polls.

"In today's East (ST) parliamentary elections, with over 13 lakh voters, BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma contested. The election was conducted across the state in a celebratory atmosphere, with a voter turnout of 79.55%. Some voters are still in queues, having received tokens from the Election Commission. Sabroom saw the highest voter turnout. I express gratitude to all voters for participating enthusiastically despite the scorching heat," he stated.



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Responding to allegations of opposition parties attacking polling agents, locking polling stations, and manipulating the electoral process, Rajib remarked, "Oppositions tend to oppose, but their baseless accusations only expose their own weaknesses. Throughout the election campaign, we observed their dwindling influence. Their attempts to fabricate allegations are merely aimed at creating confusion among the public."

He highlighted that during the West parliamentary elections, opposition parties lodged complaints with the Election Commission prior to voting, only for the commission to later declare the polls as free, fair, and peaceful.

"Even during today's East Lok Sabha polls, opposition leaders acknowledged the peaceful conduct of the elections. Tripura has once again set a benchmark for conducting transparent and fair elections," he added.