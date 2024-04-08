Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura, Puneet Agarwal, on Monday, called for the formation of a quick response team to address complaints during and after the election period, urging all possible measures to ensure free, fair, and violence-free Lok Sabha elections.

CEO Agarwal said this while launching the program "Mission Violence-Free Election 2024" in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha Election in Agartala.

Present at the program were all District Election Officials, Tripura Police Officials, and others.

"I ensure the conduct of a free and fair election. Each of us has a role to play in ensuring this mandate. Although you all have conducted elections before, new rules and issues arise in every election that we must tackle to ensure voters can cast their votes without any problems. Our first priority must be to ensure there is no violence during this election and to raise awareness about the importance of voting. In the Assembly election, the voter turnout was 90%; in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, it was around 80%, and this time, we must strive to maintain and improve upon the voter turnout," said the CEO.

He emphasized that the forces responsible for area domination must ensure there is no crowding at the polling booths.



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"If any political party leader is seen transporting people in vehicles or on bikes, then we must restrict them. We need to closely monitor bike movements as we have observed instances of misconduct before, and strict action must be taken against any violations," Agarwal added.

The CEO further directed the formation of a quick response team to handle complaints during and after the election.

"Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in and around all polling station locations. In addition to CAPF, the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Tripura Police will also be deployed for area domination. A reserve force will serve as a quick response team to address any reports of violence," he stated.

Chief Secretary of Tripura, JK Sinha, who was also present at the event, mentioned that the state received praise for conducting the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections completely free of violence at an all-India meeting organized by the Election Commission of India.

He advised all officials present to conduct the elections in a fair, beautiful, and festive atmosphere by maintaining close relations with political parties and candidates and promptly addressing various grievances related to the electoral process.