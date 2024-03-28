Tripura Chief Electoral Officer, Puneet Agarwal, visited Gomati and South Districts of the state on Thursday to inspect election preparedness, including law and order and security arrangements.

Both districts share a large portion of the international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Official sources reported to India Today NE that a meeting regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha General Election 2024 was held today at the conference hall of Belonia Circuit House in South District, chaired by Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal.

“The meeting reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The CEO was briefed on security measures for polling, the law and order situation, the condition of polling stations, and all preparations for polling and vote counting. The CEO discussed the Election Commission's instructions in detail about polling and provided necessary suggestions,” said the official.



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The meeting was attended by the District Election Officer and District Magistrate of South Tripura District, Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, Assistant Returning Officers, Sector Officers (Civil and Police), Nodal Officers at all district levels, District Superintendent of Police Ashok Sinha, Border Security Force personnel, Battalion Commandants, Company Commanders of South Tripura CAPF, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, and other senior police officers.

Additional Director General of Police (AP) GS Rao and IGF State Force Coordinator of CRPF Tripura Sector Darshanlal were also present along with the Chief Electoral Officer.

In another review meeting on preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, held today at the Gomati Zilla Parishad conference hall in Gomati District, the Chief Electoral Officer discussed in detail the responsibilities of sector officers and nodal officers.

“Moreover, he inquired about matters related to the appointment of micro-observers, including presiding officers employed in election work, polling station infrastructure, drinking water, and electricity services. In the meeting, he emphasized free and fair elections and advised taking action as soon as any complaint is received,” the official added.

District Magistrate Taritkanti Chakma, Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, ARO, and Nodal Officers engaged in election work were present in the meeting.