The Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, Puneet Agarwal, stated on Thursday that all necessary steps have been undertaken to conduct the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

On April 19, the election will be held in the West Parliamentary Constituency, with a bye-election also scheduled for the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

The CEO of Tripura made these remarks after inspecting the process of distributing polling materials among the poll workers at Umakanta Academy premises today.

Urging voters to cast their votes in a festive mood, the CEO said, “We are conducting reviews of all aspects. Today, I came here to inspect the EVM disposal center in Agartala. Also, overseeing vehicles, polling parties, and security. By this evening, we will receive a report on these matters. Tomorrow, the mock poll will commence at 5:30 AM to initiate the polling process”.

In response to a question, the Chief Election Officer affirmed that the Election Commission is fully prepared to conduct the polls in a fair, free, and fear-free environment.

He emphasized that the Election Commission's aim is to complete the polling process in a completely fear-free environment and increase the voter turnout.

“Sheds have been constructed, and drinking water provided for voters to wait comfortably at various polling stations. Provisions have also been made to facilitate voting for senior citizens and sick persons. Webcasting will be implemented at each polling station to ensure transparency in the polling process. Polling workers have already arrived at their respective polling stations for the 1-Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency Elections and the 7 Ramnagar Assembly Constituency By-elections,” he added.