Addressing an election rally held in Mandwai, West Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the holistic development of Tripura stating the significance of economic and social empowerment for all its citizens, irrespective of tribal or non-tribal identities.

Saha reiterated PM Modi's steadfast belief that the progress of Tripura hinges on the empowerment of its people across economic and social spheres. He highlighted the transformative impact of the Act East Policy, spearheaded by PM Modi, which has notably enhanced connectivity in the region.

Drawing attention to a historic milestone, Saha pointed out the resettlement of the Bru people, who endured a protracted period of hardship in relief camps for 23 years. He attributed this achievement solely to the visionary leadership of PM Modi.

Underlining the central government's dedication to tribal welfare, Saha announced the allocation of a Rs 100-crore special package. Additionally, a proposal has been set forth to fortify the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) by expanding its seats from 30 to 50.

The Chief Minister asserted the government's impartial approach towards the welfare of tribal and non-tribal populations alike, emphasizing the identification of 12 tribal-majority blocks as aspirational. These blocks receive a supplementary budgetary outlay of 10% to foster development.

Highlighting key milestones in infrastructure and healthcare, Saha revealed that over 1.32 lakh households have been electrified, while 4.50 lakh houses have been earmarked for construction under the PM Awas Yojana. Moreover, significant strides have been made in healthcare with 5.12 lakh families enrolled in the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Saha spoke about the government's commitment to women's empowerment, citing the engagement of over 5 lakh women in Self Help Groups (SHGs). He stressed that empowering women is pivotal to ensuring the state's economic prosperity.

In a rallying call to the electorate, Saha urged citizens to bolster the electoral mandate of the BJP-Tipra Motha-IPFT alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by augmenting its vote share by at least 10%.

