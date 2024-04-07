Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday slammed the CPIM and Congress for exploiting the indigenous people of Tripura for vote bank politics.



Dr. Saha said this while addressing a massive public rally in Gabardi in West District.



"In this election, the direction in which the country will progress will be determined by who comes into power. Our PM Modi is dedicated to the overall development of the nation, ensuring our safety. We aspire to form the NDA government again under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. PM Modi has shown a commitment to respecting Article 370, aiming to secure victory in 370 seats. There has been no violence following the abrogation of 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. People are happy. PM Modi resolved the long-standing issue of the Ram Mandir, which had been awaited for 500 years. He knows how to address challenges," said Dr. Saha.



Dr. Saha criticized the CPIM and Congress for exploiting indigenous people for vote bank politics in Tripura.



"Since the BJP came to power, we have honored seven renowned indigenous individuals with the Padma Shri Award. The development of Janajati communities is achievable only under PM Modi's leadership. Previously, IPFT supported us, and now Tipra Motha has joined. PM Modi prioritizes the Northeast's development through the Act East Policy. Peace is essential for development. CPIM and Congress exploited Janajatis for votes, but now we prioritize overall development," Dr. Saha emphasized.



He also rebuked the CPIM for failing to address the issue of displaced Bru people, which was resolved after BJP came into power.



"We are committed to strengthening the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council financially and increasing budget allocations. PM Modi also stresses Janajati development which is crucial for the nation. We must support PM Modi for the country's protection, socio-economic development, and preservation. During our candidate nomination filings, we witnessed massive support from people who have faith in PM Modi and BJP," he added.