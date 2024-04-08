Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday appealed to voters to reject the unholy alliance of Congress and CPIM by casting votes against them, as both parties have exploited the people for 35 years for vote bank politics.



“All must unite against the coalition of Congress and CPIM by casting votes against them. They have exploited the people, using them only for vote bank politics for a long period. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sincerely working for the overall welfare of the people and protecting their rights," he said.



Dr. Saha said this at a massive election rally held at Khumulwng headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council on Monday in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the Lok Sabha.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "I am very impressed to be present here today. Around 40 to 45 thousand people gathered during the filing of the nomination papers of BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma. The united efforts of BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha will be able to build Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura."



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Dr. Saha emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of every individual in society.



"The Prime Minister launched the Vikshit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra with the aim of providing benefits to the public. The promotional vehicle for the project has also come to Tripura. The Prime Minister's main mantra is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas, and Sabka Prayas. We all have faith and trust in the Prime Minister," said Dr. Saha.



He also appealed to ensure the victory of BJP candidates by securing a massive margin of votes.



"If the country is not strong and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands are not strong, no one can be strong. So, we have to ensure that the two candidates win by a larger margin than in 2019," said Dr. Saha.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister also criticized CPIM and Congress for exploiting the people for a long time. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have recognized this and have given special importance to the welfare of the people.



"However, CPIM and Congress have now formed an evil alliance. We must all unite and respond against this negative force. Express your opinion in the voting booth. They have used tribal people as pawns in vote bank politics. People understand this now. If real development has to be achieved, it can be done under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The upcoming election is not just for the state but for the entire country. It will determine the direction the country will take in the coming days," he added.