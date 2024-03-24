Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday urged the karyakartas to work with more dedication to ensure BJP's victory in every booth in the Lok Sabha Polls, emphasizing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee can ensure the development of Janajati communities and overall welfare of the State.



Dr. Saha said this today while addressing an organizational meeting at Ambassa Town Hall for the Lok Sabha polls in the East Tripura seat.



“Only PM Modi's guarantee can ensure Janajati development & overall welfare of the State. Keeping this view in mind, our Karyakartas need to work with more dedication to make Bharatiya Janata Party win in every booth in the Lok Sabha Polls. We must ensure BJP’s victory to make the country powerful. PM Modi always thinks about the country and its people. We must reach out to people to make them aware of the various development schemes. Only PM Modi can bring about real development for Janajati communities, and that is why Tipra Motha and IPFT are with us,” said Dr. Saha.



He also emphasized that the BJP always believes in work rather than empty rhetoric, contrasting it with CPIM, which used to make big promises but never delivered for the people.



“Our government works for the welfare of the people. The issue of Ram Mandir had been pending for over 500 years, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi resolved it. PM Modi works to solve people's problems. We are also working in the same direction to address the people's issues. People have faith and trust in PM Modi. He always provides guarantees. If we cannot solve people’s problems, how can we face them?” said Dr. Saha.



He further criticized CPIM, referring to it as synonymous with murder, terror, and violence, and drew parallels with the Congress party.



“They said they would form the government in 2023, but where are they now? We never expected that peaceful elections would be held in Tripura, but in 2023, they were held, and with full support, BJP formed the government again. We have implemented 33% reservation for women in government jobs and are working to empower women. Additionally, we have opened nine women-run police stations.”he added.