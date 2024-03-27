INDI alliance and Congress candidate for the West Tripura Parliamentary seat, Asish Kumar Saha, stated on Wednesday that the upcoming Lok Sabha election is crucial for restoring democracy and safeguarding the Constitution.



He made these remarks while submitting his nomination for the West Parliamentary seat.



“This is my first time contesting in a Lok Sabha election. I seek the blessings of the people of this state. Our fight is to restore democracy, protect the rights of the people, and uphold the Constitution. I am participating in this contest to represent the people. The INDI alliance, Left Front, and three other parties have joined this fight in support of me. I am hopeful of victory. We will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against those who have looted the country and brought it to the brink of destruction in the last ten years,” said Saha.



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Saha, who is also the president of Tripura Pradesh Congress, filed the nomination papers through a rally led by Members of the All India Congress Working Committee convener, Supriya Shrinate, Opposition leader and CPIM MLA Jitendra Chowdhury, Congress MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Gopal Roy, and other leaders from the Left Front.



Saha expressed concern that the people of Tripura state are losing their rights today and thus, they will join hands with the rest of the country to save democracy.



“The BJP party is attempting to seize power in this state through fear-mongering. However, the common people want to protest. This sentiment will be reflected in the upcoming elections,” he said.



Meanwhile, the leader of the Opposition and CPIM MLA Jitendra Chowdhury emphasized the importance of the election, noting that a new government will be established.



“But the responsibility of the citizens does not end with just forming a new government. On one side, there's the INDI alliance, and on the other, there are those who are plundering the country. They are depleting the wealth that has been accumulated in the country since independence and are poised to deplete more. Therefore, the fight against this BJP government is for patriots,” he said.



He also highlighted that for the past six years, there has been mismanagement in the state, and the BJP has brought the country to the brink of destruction over the last ten years.