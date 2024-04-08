A delegation from the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday led by National Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Szarita Laitphlang met with West Tripura Returning Officer Dr. Visal Kumar, seeking cooperation from the Election Commission.

Following the meeting, Laitphlang, who also serves as the in-charge for Tripura, informed reporters that the Congress has been encountering issues in some areas for several days, such as the removal of their flex banners and hoardings.

"We have met with the Returning Officer of the West Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Visal Kumar. The meeting was conducted in a cordial atmosphere. We discussed how we can contribute to ensuring peaceful elections. The Congress party is committed to providing full support, and we have also requested support from the Election Commission. Dr. Visal Kumar assured us of assistance in every possible way. There have been instances of violence in different parts of the region, resulting in the destruction of our campaigning materials. We have filed complaints and received responses," she stated.

Laitphlang also urged miscreants to adhere to the rules set forth by the Election Commission of India.