Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commission, Rajiv Kumar demanding to launch an investigation and to take necessary measures against Minister Ratan Lal Nath who reportdly violated the model code of conduct during an election campaign.

In the letter, Saha who is also INDI block candidate for West Parliamentary Constituency, said that with great concern over recent reports detailing instances of violence and intimidation aimed at our polling agents, purportedly carried out by members affiliated with the ruling party.

“In a recent public address in Khowai, Minister Ratan Lal Nath made a statement pledging a significant sum of money from his personal resources to the booth that achieves the highest percentage of votes in favour of the BJP. This announcement, as evidenced by the provided video link, raises serious questions about the integrity of our electoral process. It undermines the fundamental principles of free and fair elections, which are the cornerstone of our democracy”, he said.



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Saha further urged the ECI to take immediate and decisive action to rectify these alarming developments.

“It is imperative that a comprehensive investigation be launched into these incidents, and necessary measures be implemented to safeguard the sanctity of the electoral process in Tripura. In a healthy democracy, every citizen must be able to exercise their right to vote without fear or coercion. It is essential that our democratic institutions remain steadfast in ensuring the protection of this fundamental right. Your swift intervention in addressing these concerns will not only restore confidence in our electoral system but also reaffirm the resilience of our democratic institutions”, the letter reads.