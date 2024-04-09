The Tripura Pradesh Congress on Tuesday filed an FIR against three persons for allegedly destroying the party’s campaign material in the Radhanagar area of Agartala city.

In a letter to the Officer-In-Charge of West Agartala Police Station, Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha said that a serious incident occurred in Radhanagar, Agartala during the early hours of today.

“Three persons identified as Nantu Chandra Shil, Bhaskar Chakraborty and Sukanta Sen are notorious mafias and have caused significant damage to property belonging to the Indian National Congress (INC). They vandalized INC's flags, banners, and festoons between the hours of 2:30 AM to 4:00 AM. This malicious act of destruction took place in Radhanagar, under the 6-Agartala Assembly Constituency” the FIR reads.



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Saha further said that the evidence confirming their involvement can be found in the CCTV footage obtained from Galaxy Marriage Hall.

“I urge you to take immediate action against these culprits by filing an FIR and ensuring their arrest under non-bailable sections of the law”, he added.