Former Minister and Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman alleged that a large number of voters were prevented from casting their votes by BJP-backed goons during the first phase of the Lok Sabha general polls in West Parliamentary election, in Tripura on April 19.

Barman emphasized that the Civil and Police administration had faltered in addressing the issue at hand.

After casting his vote, he reiterated that many voters were unable to exercise their electoral right as BJP-backed goons threatened and prevented them from reaching polling stations and even launched attacks. Barman also added, “They even set up barricades to stop identified voters. They also pushed opposition polling agents out from polling booths and attacked them. These incidents occurred in different places. They brought unknown individuals from other places to commit these crimes. They even threatened dire consequences to some people.”

“This is what's happening in Agartala, and you can imagine what's happening in other places in the state. I am receiving calls and messages from people seeking help,” he said.

Barman, however, commended the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Tripura for preventing people from casting fake votes, which occurred in previous polls.

“All identified voters have been stopped. Where is democracy? Democracy has been completely throttled in our state. This is the situation. The police are playing the role of silent spectators. They have miserably failed. And the vote percentage will decline. We have also complained to the ECI, CEO, and other officials, but no action has been taken. The situation will change on June 4,” he added.

