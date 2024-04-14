Though the CPI(M) has been out of power in Tripura for six years, the Left party is still a major political force in the state and cannot be ignored by the ruling BJP, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

Highlighting the party's historical roots, Saha pointed out that the CPI(M) has garnered support over the years, having governed Tripura for a substantial period from 1978 to 1988 and then for an extensive 25-year stretch between 1993 and 2018.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by political parties in electoral battles, Saha referenced the BJP's setbacks in the Agartala and Banamalipur constituencies during the previous Assembly elections, where the saffron party lost to the Congress.

However, Saha expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in Tripura, particularly in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He affirmed that BJP candidates, including former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Kriti Singh Debbarma, are poised for victory, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious electoral targets.

Responding to criticisms and allegations, Saha rebuffed claims of democratic erosion under Modi's leadership, citing historical instances of violence during the CPI(M) regime in Tripura. He emphasized the efforts of the current government in restoring peace and development in the region.

Regarding recent political developments, Saha addressed the integration of Tipra Motha, a significant opposition party, into the BJP-led government, strengthening the saffron party's presence, particularly in tribal areas. He assured that the BJP remains committed to the growth of all its frontal wings, including Janajati Morcha.

Saha highlighted the positive reception received by the BJP and its allies during campaigns, attributing it to Prime Minister Modi's initiatives and policies aimed at the welfare of all sections of society. He cited Modi's efforts in facilitating accords with insurgent organizations and states in the northeastern region as instrumental in promoting peace and development.