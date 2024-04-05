Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP candidate for West Parliamentary Constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb, has said that the CPIM has formed the alliance with Congress just for their survival.

“In Tripura, the Communists teamed up with Congress to save themselves. But in Kerala, Congress and Communists are fighting against each other. Congress has ceased to exist in the entire country. Congress is fighting to save its family. Meanwhile, CPM is fighting to save its party cadres,” said Deb while addressing a party program.

He said only the BJP is the party fighting for the people, youth, and women of the country.



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“During the six-year rule of BJP in Tripura, 4 lakh Prime Minister Awas Yojana houses have been provided. Out of that, 70 per cent of houses have been allotted to women. But during the 25 years of Communist rule, only 48,000 houses were provided. Provision has been made to reserve 33 per cent of posts for women in government jobs. The number of self-help groups formed with the aim of making women financially self-reliant has greatly increased. But what did former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar do for women? Communists never respected women. During the left period, cadres used to torture only women,” said Deb.

He said in Kerala, Congress and Communists are fighting against each other. Kerala announces Communist candidate against Rahul Gandhi.

“This is the real character of Congress and Communists. Communists did the opposite of what they said in Tripura. They are responsible for the terror in Tripura,” he added.