In a pioneering move aimed at supporting working parents during the Lok Sabha Election and fostering a conducive work environment, a creche facility was opened at the office of DM and Collector office, Khowai district.

With the Lok Sabha Election 2024 looming ahead, the authorities have recognized the need to alleviate the concerns of employees regarding childcare responsibilities, enabling them to focus wholeheartedly on their duties.

Speaking with India Today NE, the District Election Officer of Khowai District, Chandni Chandran, said that this innovative initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Office of DISE, Khowai, boasts a range of amenities tailored to cater to the needs of both parents and children.

“To enable employees to work efficiently, especially in light of the ensuing Lok Sabha Election 2024, without worrying about children back home, a creche was opened in the DM and Collector office, Khowai. The creche has a feeding room for lactating mothers along with a crib. Multiple toys and play-based learning materials enhance the space and make it attractive for children. The walls have colourful paintings as well. This initiative has been taken in collaboration with the Office of DISE, Khowai,” she said.



Also Read: Tripura to get Vande Bharat Express, says Union minister Pratima Bhoumik

She said that equipped with a dedicated feeding room for lactating mothers complete with a cozy crib, the creche offers a nurturing environment for infants. Furthermore, the space is adorned with vibrant paintings adorning the walls, creating a cheerful and stimulating atmosphere for young minds.

Speaking about the significance of the creche facility, officials emphasized its role in fostering peace of mind among employees, enabling them to work efficiently without worrying about their children's well-being. For working parents, this initiative heralds a welcome relief, eliminating the stress associated with balancing work and childcare responsibilities.

Tripura is set to undergo the election in two phases. In the first phase, the election will be held in the West Parliamentary seat on April 16, while on April 26, the second phase of the poll will be held in the East (ST) Parliamentary seat.