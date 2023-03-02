The counting of votes for the 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura began on March 2, and as per the latest updates, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 34 seats, followed by TIPRA Motha in 12 seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in 11 seats.

In a significant victory for TIPRA Motha, Brishaketu Debbarma has won from the Simna constituency, as per the latest reports.

However, the Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma lost to TIPRA Motha candidate Subodh Deb Barma by 800 votes in the Charilam constituency, as per the Election Commission of India's website.

On the other hand, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has won from the 8 Town Bordowali Assembly constituency. The Town Bordowali constituency is one of the key constituencies in the 60 assembly constituencies of Tripura.

The election results in Tripura are being closely watched, as they could have a significant impact on the political landscape of the state. The BJP, which has been in power in the state since 2018, is looking to retain its stronghold, while TIPRA Motha, a new regional party is looking to make its mark in the state.

The counting of votes is still underway, and the final results are expected to be announced later in the day.