Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman has emerged victorious in the recent Tripura Assembly elections, winning from the Agartala Assembly constituency by a significant margin of 6000 plus votes. The result has come as a major boost for the Congress party, which has been struggling to make inroads in the state's politics in recent years.

Barman, a former BJP leader who had joined the Congress party, had contested from the Agartala constituency, which is considered to be a stronghold of the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance. However, his strong campaign and popularity among the voters helped him secure a comfortable victory, defeating his nearest rival by a huge margin.

The victory of Barman and the Congress party in Tripura is seen as a significant development in the state's political landscape, as the BJP-IPFT alliance has been in power in the state for the past four years. The Congress party had won only two seats in the previous Assembly elections, held in 2018.

With the results of the Tripura Assembly elections now out, all eyes are now on the formation of the new government in the state.