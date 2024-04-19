Tripura INDI bloc demands re-poll in West Parliamentary Constituency, 7-Ramnagar AC, alleges massive false voting

Alleging massive false voting due to the presence of outsiders, the INDI Bloc in Tripura has demanded a re-poll in the West Parliamentary Constituency and in the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Pradesh Congress President and INDI Bloc candidate for the West Parliamentary Constituency, Asish Kumar Saha, alleged that both the general election and the by-election in the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency had turned into a farce.

“The incidence of fake votes has increased significantly due to outsiders being brought into the polling stations. Therefore, the by-elections should be canceled, and re-elections should be organized in the West Parliamentary Constituency and in the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency. Only then, if the election is held peacefully, will the verdict of the people be accepted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who was present at the press conference, stated, “The BJP is currently dreaming of forming the government for the third time. Today, the Election Commission admitted that there was no three-tier security system in the polling stations. After 2 PM in the afternoon, the voting rate increased suddenly, with outsiders being brought into the polling stations through fake voting. Therefore, this vote is not acceptable in any way.”

Left Front convener Narayn Kar, also present at the press conference, claimed that 80 percent of the opposition polling agents were removed from the polling stations, resulting in fake voting.

“Especially, outsiders were brought into the constituencies and housed in the ruling party's office since Thursday night. On Friday, they prevented voters from reaching the polling stations by blocking streets,” he alleged.