In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections held across 21 States and Union Territories, Tripura emerged as a frontrunner with an impressive 80.17% voter turnout by 9 pm, as reported by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Among the northeastern states, Assam followed closely behind Tripura with a commendable voter turnout of 72.10%. Arunachal Pradesh, another key state in the region, witnessed a robust turnout of 67.15%, indicative of the electorate's active involvement in the democratic process.

The electoral exercise also saw varying levels of participation across other states and UTs. While states like Bihar recorded a turnout of 48.50%, Chattisgarh witnessed a higher participation rate at 63.41%. Jammu and Kashmir, amidst its unique political landscape, marked a notable 65.08% turnout.

In the southern part of the country, states like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry recorded significant voter turnouts of 65.19% and 73.50% respectively, showcasing the diverse electoral dynamics prevalent across regions.

Notably, Sikkim registered a high turnout of 69.47%, while Meghalaya and Manipur also displayed strong participation with 74.21% and 69.13% respectively. Mizoram, Nagaland, and other states exhibited varying levels of voter engagement, underscoring the importance of every ballot cast in shaping the democratic fabric of the nation.