Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also the Tripura Lok Sabha candidate for the West parliamentary seat, has criticized the CPIM, alleging that the party aims to compromise national interests, as evident from their election manifesto.

Deb, who also serves as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, asserted on Tuesday that the CPIM's manifesto is tailored to appease Pakistan and China, suggesting a disregard for the country's welfare.

"CPIM's manifesto reflects a desire to compromise national interests. It seems designed to please Pakistan and China. The Congress should clarify whether they endorse such views," Deb stated.

Deb's remarks were prompted by the CPIM's manifesto advocating for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and biological weapons.



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He further questioned the coalition formed by INDI alliance leaders in Tripura, highlighting the contradictions between their past stances in West Bengal and Kerala compared to their current collaboration in Tripura.

"The parties that were adversaries in West Bengal or Kerala have now allied in Tripura. The people of Tripura are well aware of their history, and it was and will reflect gain in the election results," Deb remarked.

Deb emphasized that the BJP's manifesto outlines a vision for addressing the basic needs of people across the country and expressed concerns about the CPIM's stance jeopardizing national security.

"It's concerning that CPIM's manifesto puts our country's security at risk. The CPIM-Congress alliance is unfortunate for the nation. Instead of prioritizing the security of our citizens, they seem more focused on appeasing Pakistan and China. It appears that CPIM is neglecting the security of our country," Deb concluded.