In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has taken action against three Tripura government employees including security personnel, for breaching the model code of conduct (MCC). The suspended individuals are accused of involvement in election campaigns and political events, contravening regulations set forth by the Election Commission.

The suspended government officials have been identified as Partha Pratim Debroy, a government teacher; Rasu Chowdhury, a staff member of the Education Department; and Kishan Debbarma, a jawan serving in the Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

According to an official release from the Chief Electoral Office (CEC), Partha Pratim Debroy, serving as an undergrad teacher at Naveen Palli JB School in Sadar Sub-division, was dismissed from service under order letter F.5(125)-DEE/DP/2024/30 signed by Smita Mall MS, Director, Primary Education Rights.

Similarly, Kishan Debbarma, a member of the original TSR 7th Battalion cadre, was dismissed from service on April 8 by the Commandant, TSR 7th Battalion, for violating the election code of conduct.

Rasu Chowdhury, a Class IV Employee (Night Guard) at Gopalnagar Higher Secondary School in Mohanpur Division, faced dismissal from service under order No.F.5(1-4033)SE/E(DP)/2024 dated April 7, 2024, signed by Nripendra Chandra Sharma, Director, Secondary Education.

This recent development follows the suspension of Special Police Officer (SPO) Suman Hossain in the West Tripura Parliamentary constituency on April 4, also for participating in election campaigns in violation of the MCC.

Tripura is gearing up for Lok Sabha elections scheduled in two phases, with the West Tripura seat going to the polls on April 19, and the East Tripura seat witnessing voting on April 26. The counting of votes is slated for June 4.

The nationwide Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 543 seats, will span seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Nearly 97 crore eligible voters are expected to participate in this crucial democratic process.