In the run of the Lok Sabha election, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Tripura has received 85 election-related complaints, of which 79 have been resolved.

Addressing a press conference, CEO Tripura Puneet Agarwal said all arrangements for the East parliamentary constituency election have been completed, and the 48-hour silence period has begun, during which no political parties can conduct any campaigning, meetings, etc.



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“A total of 1,396,761 voters are registered who will cast vote in East seat. The election will be held on April 26, starting at 7 AM and continuing until 5 PM. In this poll, 17,524 Bru voters will cast their votes in 18 polling stations. We have 1,664 polling stations in 1,365 locations. CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) along with state police and TSR (Tripura State Rifles) have been deployed at all polling stations. Section 144 has been imposed in all districts. Area domination, foot patrolling, and mobile patrolling have also been initiated, and activities will be increased. We are also ensuring that no outsiders are present,” he said.

The CEO stated that dedicated officers have been deployed for all assembly segments to handle complaints.

“We are receiving complaints. So far, 85 complaints have been received, and action has been taken against 79. Among these, 18 are related to the East Parliamentary constituency, of which 14 have been resolved,” he said.