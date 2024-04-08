The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha management committee in Tripura is gearing up for the upcoming elections with a strong commitment to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful polls. Committee Convenor Pranajit Singha Roy revealed that a comprehensive strategy has been devised to ensure efficient management of the electoral process.

Roy stated, "In anticipation of the impending Lok Sabha Election, a dedicated committee comprising 99 members has been constituted." He emphasized the relentless efforts of all party members in preparing for the electoral battle ahead. Notably, two separate committees have been formed to oversee the electoral campaigns in the West Tripura and East Tripura Lok Sabha constituencies.

Highlighting the timeline for the elections, Roy mentioned that the first phase is scheduled for April 19, followed by the second phase on April 26. He reassured that the BJP is fully equipped and prepared to navigate the electoral landscape.

Echoing the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Roy emphasized the importance of grassroots-level engagement. He underscored the party's commitment to connect with every individual and seek their blessings for the upcoming elections.

Roy concluded by affirming that all necessary arrangements, including booth-level meetings and organizational tasks, have been successfully completed.