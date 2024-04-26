In the midst of the second phase of the Lok Sabha general elections, residents of the 44/68 Raima Valley Assembly segment, a remote village nestled in the Dhalai district, arrived at their respective polling stations by boats on April 26.

This significant engagement and participation from residents highlight the reasons behind the record-breaking voter turnout of 36.42 per cent in the state during the ongoing polls.

As per the latest reports from the Chief Electoral Office of Tripura, the average polling percentage stood at 54.08 per cent as of 1 pm.

The Tripura East PC includes all assembly constituencies of Dhalai, North, Unakoti, Khowai, along with four ACs of South Tripura and three ACs of Gomati district.

Earlier the Chief Electoral Office informed that the democratic festival commenced smoothly across all 1664 polling stations in the state inviting heavy participation from dedicated voters.

However, the authorities also beefed security arrangements across Tripura in an attempt to ensure that the polls were conducted in a safe and just manner, and that peace and order was protected throughout the process.