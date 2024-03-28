Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chowdhury on Thursday alleged the descendants of those who had exploited the poor indigenous people during the rule of the erstwhile royal family are now on the streets seeking votes by joining hands with the BJP.

They had ruled the northeastern state for 1,400 years largely ignoring the welfare of the poor people and built structures like Ujjayanta Palace (in Agartala) and Neermahal (lake palace), he said after paying tribute to Kumari-Madhuti-Rupashari Debbarma at the CPI(M) headquarters here.

Kumari-Madhuti-Rupashari (Debbarma), three tribal girls were gunned down by the Royal Army for opposing 'Titun System' (tax collection) in Tripura's Khowai district's Padmabil area on March 28, 1949.



Also Read: Kriti Singh Debbarma files nomination for Tripura East seat, CM said candidates to win with record votes

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday said that the level of enthusiasm among the people assures that BJP candidates will secure a record number of votes in Lok Sabha.



Dr. Saha said while leading a massive rally for the nomination filing of BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma in the East (ST) Parliamentary seat.



Kriti Singh Debbarma filed the nomination papers before the Returning Officer Dr. Saju Vahid in Ambassa at Dhalai District.

He expressed confidence that the alliance formed by BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha would propel Tripura towards greater development in the days ahead.

"The remarkable enthusiasm shown by the people assures me that our candidate will secure an unprecedented number of votes. Your display of unity in diversity is truly inspiring, and it is being witnessed throughout the country. The vision of 'Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura' is within reach if we remain united. The magnitude of this rally is unprecedented and reflects our deep love for our nation and its people," he remarked.