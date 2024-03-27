Dr. Vishal Kumar, the Returning Officer for the West Parliamentary Lok Sabha Constituency, announced on Wednesday that a total of nine nominations had been filed for the upcoming elections in the constituency.

He stated that among the candidates who filed their nominations that day were Biplab Kumar Deb from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ashish Kumar Saha representing the Congress party.

"Today marked the final day for filing nomination papers for the West Parliamentary Lok Sabha Constituency. As of today, nine individuals have submitted their nominations, including some independent candidates, Biplab Kumar Deb of the BJP, and Ashish Kumar Saha of the Congress. Scrutiny of the nomination papers is scheduled to commence at 11 am tomorrow. Candidates will have the opportunity to withdraw their nomination papers until March 30th," he said.



Also Read: West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency - Know Your Candidates, Population, Polling Percentage, Last Election Results

West Tripura Parliamentary Constituency is made up of 30 assembly constituency segments. This time BJP has fielded former CM Biplab Kumar Deb while Congress has chosen state president Ashish Kumar Saha

District Covers

It lies in the 14 Assembly Constituencis in West, 9 Assembly Constituencis in Sepahijala, 4 Assembly Constituencis in Gomati and 3 Assembly Constituencis of South District.

Total voters

A total of 14,61,836 electorates have been enrolled for the West Lok Sabha constituency, among whom 7,33,645 are male voters, 7,28,315 females, and 58 are transgenders. Besides, 5,920 service voters, including 5,808 males, 112 females and 7,818 people with disability, have also been enrolled.