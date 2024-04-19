Tripura opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging a pattern of sidelining allies across various states and expressing concerns over candidate selection in Tripura.

Speaking at an election rally in Manughat, Dhali district, Chaudhury, leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), lambasted the BJP for what he described as a history of stifling the growth of its coalition partners. He cited examples from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Assam, where allies such as the Shiv Sena, AIADMK, Akali Dal and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) have allegedly been marginalized by the BJP.

Highlighting recent events in Tripura, Chaudhury drew attention to the absence of Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya at a BJP rally headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He criticized Manikya for purportedly failing to secure benefits for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) under the BJP's rule in the state.

Further, Chaudhury questioned the BJP's decision to field Kriti Devi Debbarman as its candidate for the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency, contrasting her with the previous nominee Rebati Tripura.

In urging voters to support Rajendra Reang, the opposition INDIA bloc's candidate, Chaudhury stated the importance of choosing representatives who prioritize the interests of the people.