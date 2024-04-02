Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya said on Tuesday that the security deposits of opposition political parties would be forfeited, as people have already accepted the BJP candidates for the Lok Sabha and by-elections.

Bhattacharya made this statement after participating in a door-to-door campaign for the BJP candidate Dipak Majumder in the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency in Agartala on Tuesday.

He mentioned that on April 19, the Lok Sabha election in the West seat and the by-election in Ramnagar will take place, with former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder contesting.

"Today, I came here for door-to-door campaigning in support of the BJP candidate for Ramnagar, Dipak Majumder. The way people are showing support for the candidate, I am confident that along with the Lok Sabha elections, we will also win in the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency. People have accepted our candidates, and the opposition's deposit will be forfeited. People are enthusiastic. There will be no alternative to PM Modi. The INDI alliance won't work, and they can't do anything," he added.