Tripura Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha on Sunday urged voters to cast their votes in a festive mood, emphasizing that all necessary preparations have been made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha and by-elections in Tripura.

The by-election will be held in 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency where the election was necessary after the sudden demise of ruling BJP MLA Surajit Datta.

Chief Secretary Sinha said after flagging off a bicycle rally titled 'Cyclothon for Democracy, Ride to Vote,' organized today at Umakanta Academy premises to raise awareness among voters through the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation Programme.

The rally was organized by the office of the West Tripura District Election Officer.

During the event, Chief Secretary JK Sinha commended the initiative, stating that every voter should celebrate the election in a festive spirit.

“We encourage voters to cast their votes on April 19 and 26. We want to see this election celebrated in a festive manner. Like the previous elections, we believe this election will also be conducted peacefully, and people will cast their votes in a celebratory atmosphere. All necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth and peaceful completion of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the 7-Ramnagar assembly by-elections. The voters of this state have set an example for the entire country by actively participating in the last assembly elections,” he told reporters.

Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal, also present at the event, stated that the purpose of the cycle rally is to encourage voters to exercise their right to vote in the 1-Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency on April 19, the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency by-election, and the 2-Tripura East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency on April 26.