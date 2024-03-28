Taking a dig at CPI(M), BJP's candidate for the West Parliamentary constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday invited them to vote for BJP claiming that real communists would never vote for Congress.

Deb made these remarks during an election campaign for the Lok Sabha in Shantirbazar, under the South District of Tripura.

"Yesterday, we also filed nominations, and the candidate of the INDIA Bloc filed their nomination. People of Tripura have observed one thing: all the Congress and CPI(M) leaders were present, but the four-time Chief Minister and Politburo member, Manik Sarkar was absent as he is against this alliance. I believe that people like Manik Sarkar will never cast their vote for a Congress candidate. The real CPI(M) leaders will never vote for Congress, so the only option is Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the BJP. I want to appeal to them to come and vote for the BJP. Voting for Congress will not be beneficial, but if you vote for BJP, the people of Tripura will respect you," said Deb, who was also a former Chief Minister of Tripura.



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On this day, he highlighted that the people of Tripura have benefited in various ways due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but CPI(M) has destroyed the state.

"They (CPI(M)) never wanted their government at the centre. They don't have that power. But they wanted power in the state. Without the welfare of the state, there can never be the welfare of the country. They never worked for the welfare of the state," he said.

Deb also mentioned that many Congress workers had to leave their homes, brutally killed during the rule of CPI(M), and now they have come together to contest the elections.