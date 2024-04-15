Tripura has tightened its security measures amidst the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address an election rally on April 17 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

In an interview with India Today NE, a government official from the Home Department, who preferred not to be quoted, stated that security arrangements would be carried out in accordance with the Special Protection Group (SPG), which has already arrived in Agartala and commenced their operations.

"We have implemented sufficient security measures in response to PM Modi's visit. Tight security will cover all areas in and around the venue. In addition to the Tripura Police, we are deploying the Central Armed Police Force, and the Tripura State Rifles will also be active," the official said.



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The official added that police are conducting regular checks, flag marches, and other activities in and around the city.

Furthermore, ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Agartala, the entire city and the area of the Prime Minister's meeting have been designated as a No-Fly Zone and Red Zone.

Dr. Vishal Kumar, the West Tripura District Magistrate, issued this order under Section 144 for public safety. The order prohibits the operation of drones or any other unmanned or automated aircraft in and around Agartala city, public gathering places, and VVIP roads. It will be effective from April 16 to 17.

Additionally, the Superintendent of Police, West District, has imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles in and around Agartala city.