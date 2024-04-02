Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel deployed in Delhi and Chhattisgarh have been granted the opportunity to exercise their franchise as 'service voters' for the first time in the upcoming elections in the northeastern state, revealed a poll official on Tuesday.

Approximately 1,500 TSR personnel, comprising both officers and other ranks, are set to be treated as service voters, granting them the right to cast their votes in the elections to two Lok Sabha constituencies and a by-poll to an assembly segment in Tripura.

The decision marks a significant milestone, as in the past, TSR personnel stationed outside the state were unable to participate in the electoral process due to their non-recognition as service voters during last year's assembly elections, as confirmed by the official.

With this newfound status, TSR personnel stationed away from their home state can now exercise their franchise, contributing to the democratic ethos of the nation and affirming the significance of inclusivity in electoral practices.