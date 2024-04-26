Amidst the parliamentary constituency election in the Tripura East (ST) region, three government employees have been temporarily suspended for breaching the election model code of conduct.

According to a press statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, three additional government employees have been suspended for similar violations.

One of the suspended individuals is Prabajika Roy, a graduate teacher at Kulai SB School in Ambassa, Dhalai District. Roy, currently on deputation to Lambuchara High School in the Kamalpur subdivision under Dhalai District, was serving as the First Polling Officer for polling in the 46-Surma (SC) Assembly Constituency.



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However, she violated protocol by addressing the media under the guise of representing a political party's leadership. Consequently, she has been temporarily suspended from service based on the recommendation of the Returning Officer of 2-Tripura East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency.

Additionally, Sameer Ranjan Deb, a post-graduate teacher at Bishalgarh English Medium Class XII School, and Rifleman (GD) Subhankar Debroy of the 10th Battalion of TSR, have also been suspended for violating the election code of conduct. Their suspensions were ordered by the AIGP of Police Headquarters, as per an order signed by the Secondary Education department.