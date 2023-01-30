The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) on January 30 released a final list of candidates ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections.

As per the list, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma has fielded Nitai Sarkar from Bamutia, Swapna Debbarama from Mandaibazar, Biswajit Kalai from Takarjala, Ashish Das from Kamalasagar, MD Shah Alam Miah from Bishalgarh, Manav Debbarma from Golaghati, Abhijit Sarkar from Teliamura, Kshir Mohan Das from Kakraban-Salgarh, Abhhijit Malakar from Rajnagar, Pathan Lal Jamatia from Ampinagar, Nandita Debbarma Reang from Raima Valley and Ranjan Sinha from Chandipur.





TIPRA Motha candidate list for Tripura Assembly Polls 2023

TIPRA Motha releases its final list of candidates for Tripura Assembly Polls



On January 28, TIPRA Motha had released a list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election which is scheduled to take place on February 16.

As per the list, Brishaketu Debbarma who was the first to quit the BJP-IPFT alliance and joined TIPRA Motha will be contesting from Simna constituency while Deputy CEM of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Animesh Debbarma will be contesting from Asharambari seat.

On the other hand, 46-Surma and 51-Fatikroy are the two SC seats from where Shyamal Sarkar and Bilas Malakar will contest.

It is worth mentioning that after three days of talks with the ruling BJP at New Delhi, TIPRA Motha a regional political party of Tripura which emerged as a key political force in the poll-bound state, has decided to contest alone as the saffron party reportedly failed to give any written assurance of the ‘constitutional solution’ of TIPRA Motha.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Royal Scion and Chairman of TIPRA Motha Padyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has said that there will be no alliance until and unless the government of India doesn’t give assurance in writing of their demand which is ‘Greater Tipraland’, till then there would be no alliance.

“There were many speculations that were circulating in media in last three days that TIPRA to go in the alliance. But I said earlier and today also I am saying that there will be no alliance until and unless the government of India doesn’t give assurance in writing of our constitutional solution, till then there would be no alliance”, said Pradyot.

He also claimed that many people will not believe him but since 1977 many tribal regional political parties went to Delhi and came up with some agreements before the election and after the election, they deprived the indigenous people of the state.

“There will no compromise with our demand ‘Greater Tipraland’. We went to Delhi and listened to them carefully. But they didn’t give us anything in writing. I want to tell my Tipra Motha warriors that there will be no alliance in this election. Today we are finalizing our candidates' list and there will no alliance. I will contest to defeat them who are against our demand. This will be the last fight”, Pradyot added.

Also read: Tripura: TIPRA Motha releases first list of candidates for Assembly Polls 2023