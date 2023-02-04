In poll-bound Tripura, Tipra Motha will release its poll manifesto on February 4. It will be released by Royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and other Tipra Motha leaders.

Earlier on February 2, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman had announced that his party, Tipra Motha, will be launching a crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections.

The party is contesting 42 out of the 60 seats and is aiming to become a potential kingmaker.Debbarman stated that his party is not receiving support from large corporate entities like the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M). Therefore, Tipra Motha is crowdfunding its campaign without any alliances with national parties.

The party has opened a bank account for people to donate to the cause. Debburman also highlighted that the party is committed to transparency and wants to show the public where its funding is coming from.

He urged people to donate and support the party in its effort to win the elections. He stated that with the use of crowdfunding, Tipra Motha hopes to run a campaign that is free from outside influence and truly representative of the people of Tripura.

Earlier on February 3 Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 3 appealed to the people of Tripura not to waste their vote for TIPRA Motha as the party won’t be able to form government in the poll-bound state.

Sarma was addressing a party program in favour of a BJP candidate who is also BJP Janajati Morcha state president Bikas Debbarma at Krishnapur Assembly Constituency in Khowai district.