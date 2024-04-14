Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Agartala this evening as he will addressing an election campaign at Kumarghat under Unakoti District.

He was received by Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, BJP Candidate Biplab Kumar Deb, Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP General Secretaris Amit Rakshit , Bipin Debbarma and MLA Bhagaban Das at MBB Airport.

Union Home Minister Shah will attend the election campaign rally at Kumarghat supporting the BJP candidate for East Parliamentary Seat Kriti Singh Debbarma.

Sources said that Shah will also chair an organisational meeting with the party leaders at a private hotel.