West Bengal Youth Trinamool Congress President and renewed actress Sayani Ghosh arrived in poll bound Tripura to give a boost to the Trinamool Congress election campaign.

Tripura Trinamool Congress organized a road show at Ramnagar Assembly constituency for TMC candidate Pujan Biswas who is also party’s general secretary.

Besides, a road rally was organized in support of Anant Banerjee, the candidate of Town Bardawali assembly constituency, near the city center in the presence of West Bengal Youth Trinamool Congress President Sayani Ghosh. On the other hand, after the road meeting, a road show was organized at Banmalipur Assembly constituency in the presence of West Bengal Youth Trinamool Congress President Sayani Ghosh for the election campaign of Banmalipur Assembly Constituency candidate Santanu Sahar.

President of West Bengal Youth Trinamool Congress, Sayani Ghosh, said, "Not only the people of West Bengal, but the people of India have confidence in Mamata Banerjee. During the by-polls, we got more than the people. I will say that Pujan Biswas, the All India Trinamool Congress candidate for Ramnagar constituency Let people trust him.

After Trinamool Congress came to Tripura, BJP had to change the Chief Minister. The day Trinamool Congress stepped foot in Tripura, BJP rocked. I am optimistic about Pujan Biswas, the candidate of Ramnagar assembly constituency and I will pray people to have faith in TMC. You will not be disappointed.