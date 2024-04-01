Tura Lok Sabha constituency is one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Meghalaya state in northeastern India.

Table 1: 2019 General Election Results in Tura Lok Sabha Constituency

Party Candidate Votes National People's Party (NPP) Agatha Sangma 304,455 Indian National Congress (INC) Mukul Sangma 2,40,425 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rikman Garrey Momin 31,707

In the 2019 General Election, NPEP candidate Agatha K. Sangma emerged victorious with a significant victory margin of 64,030 votes, securing a total of 3,04,455 votes. Sangma's triumph was against Dr. Mukul Sangma of the INC, who garnered 2,40,425 votes in a closely watched electoral contest.

Table 2: Demographics of Tura Town (Based on 2011 Census)

Demographic Statistics Population 74,858 Garo Population 54,750 Literacy Rate 70% (Male: >67%, Female: >67%)

The demographic landscape of Tura Town, according to the 2011 census, reveals a population of 74,858, predominantly comprising indigenous Garo people. With 54,750 Garo individuals constituting 73% of the city's population, Tura remains deeply rooted in its indigenous heritage. The town's literacy rate stands at an impressive 70%, surpassing the national average, with both male and female literacy rates exceeding 67%.

Table 3: Language Composition of Tura

Language Number of Speakers Garo 54,575 Bengali 12,113 Hindi 3,563 Nepali 1,609 Other Languages 11,911

The linguistic diversity of Tura is evident, with Garo being spoken by 54,575 people, followed by Bengali (12,113), Hindi (3,563), Nepali (1,609), and other languages (11,911).

Table 4: Candidates for 2024 Election in Tura Lok Sabha Constituency

Party Candidate National People's Party (NPP) Agatha Sangma Indian National Congress (INC) Saleng A. Sangma All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Zenith Sangma

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, the candidates vying for the Tura constituency have been finalized. Agatha Sangma from the NPP, Saleng A. Sangma from INC, and Zenith Sangma from AITC have received their party's tickets, setting the stage for another fiercely contested electoral battle.