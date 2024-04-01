Tura Lok Sabha Constituency - Know your candidates, , population, last election results
Tura Lok Sabha constituency in Meghalaya, known for its high-profile electoral battles, braces for 2024 General Election. The contest will see Agatha Sangma from NPP, Saleng A. Sangma from INC, and Zenith Sangma from AITC vying for the coveted seat.
Tura Lok Sabha constituency is one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Meghalaya state in northeastern India.
Table 1: 2019 General Election Results in Tura Lok Sabha Constituency
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|National People's Party (NPP)
|Agatha Sangma
|304,455
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|Mukul Sangma
|2,40,425
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|Rikman Garrey Momin
|31,707
In the 2019 General Election, NPEP candidate Agatha K. Sangma emerged victorious with a significant victory margin of 64,030 votes, securing a total of 3,04,455 votes. Sangma's triumph was against Dr. Mukul Sangma of the INC, who garnered 2,40,425 votes in a closely watched electoral contest.
Table 2: Demographics of Tura Town (Based on 2011 Census)
|Demographic
|Statistics
|Population
|74,858
|Garo Population
|54,750
|Literacy Rate
|70% (Male: >67%, Female: >67%)
The demographic landscape of Tura Town, according to the 2011 census, reveals a population of 74,858, predominantly comprising indigenous Garo people. With 54,750 Garo individuals constituting 73% of the city's population, Tura remains deeply rooted in its indigenous heritage. The town's literacy rate stands at an impressive 70%, surpassing the national average, with both male and female literacy rates exceeding 67%.
Table 3: Language Composition of Tura
|Language
|Number of Speakers
|Garo
|54,575
|Bengali
|12,113
|Hindi
|3,563
|Nepali
|1,609
|Other Languages
|11,911
The linguistic diversity of Tura is evident, with Garo being spoken by 54,575 people, followed by Bengali (12,113), Hindi (3,563), Nepali (1,609), and other languages (11,911).
Table 4: Candidates for 2024 Election in Tura Lok Sabha Constituency
|Party
|Candidate
|National People's Party (NPP)
|Agatha Sangma
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|Saleng A. Sangma
|All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
|Zenith Sangma
As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, the candidates vying for the Tura constituency have been finalized. Agatha Sangma from the NPP, Saleng A. Sangma from INC, and Zenith Sangma from AITC have received their party's tickets, setting the stage for another fiercely contested electoral battle.
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