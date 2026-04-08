Two model polling stations announced in Assam’s Bajali district ahead of elections

The Office of the District Election Officer in Bajali has finalised two Model Polling Stations for the upcoming electoral process, aiming to enhance voter experience and accessibility across the district.



According to officials, the selected model polling stations are Sarupeta Girls High School for the 21 Bhawanipur-Sorbhog constituency and Bajali Higher Secondary School for the 26 Bajali constituency. These stations have been strategically chosen and developed to serve as benchmarks of efficiency, inclusivity, and voter convenience.



The initiative focuses on improving infrastructure and ensuring a smooth voting experience through clear signage, essential amenities, and special arrangements for senior citizens, differently abled persons, and first-time voters.



Each model polling station will also follow a distinct theme. The Bhawanipur-Sorbhog station will adopt a pink theme, symbolising the role of women in democracy, while the Bajali station will feature a green theme, promoting environmental awareness among voters.



Officials further stated that the model polling stations will include unique features such as play areas for children, emergency medical facilities, and refreshment stalls showcasing local ethnic diversity. In a special initiative, the first ten voters at each station will be given tree saplings, followed by a tree plantation drive at both locations.



The district administration has urged all voters to verify their polling station details in advance, carry valid identification on polling day, and actively participate in the democratic process by casting their votes.