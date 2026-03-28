Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleges Congress used ‘infiltration model’ to build vote bank in Assam

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on March 28 accused the Indian National Congress of adopting an “infiltration model” to create a vote bank and retain power in Assam.

Addressing an election rally in Rangia in support of BJP candidate Bhabesh Kalita, Chouhan alleged that during Congress rule, Assam’s “jal, jungle and zameen” were handed over to infiltrators, who occupied large tracts of land.

“Anyone could enter as if the state was a ‘dharamshala’. This is our land—why should people from other countries come and settle here?” he said.

The Union minister further alleged that the Congress used infiltrators as a vote bank by facilitating Aadhaar cards and voter registration. “This was a sin. The Congress followed an infiltration model, while the BJP works on the ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva for public welfare,” he added.

Chouhan also accused the Congress of historical “betrayals,” referring to the Assam Agitation of 1979 and alleging that the then government resorted to firing on protesters. He further claimed that during Independence, there were attempts to hand over Assam to Pakistan, crediting Gopinath Bordoloi for preventing it.

He also criticised former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru over remarks during the 1962 India-China war, alleging neglect of Assam.

Targeting the Congress leadership, Chouhan accused the party of promoting dynastic politics, making an apparent reference to Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Highlighting the BJP government’s achievements, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for driving development in the state.

He pointed to welfare schemes such as the Orunodoi scheme for women and said similar initiatives had been replicated in other states. He also promised expansion of self-help group initiatives, aiming to increase the number of “Lakhpati Baideos” in Assam.

Chouhan said that under BJP rule, efforts are being made to provide pucca houses to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and to grant land rights to tea garden workers.

He further claimed that employment opportunities have improved significantly, with over 1.65 lakh government jobs provided in the past five years, marking a shift from earlier periods of unrest and unemployment.

The Assam Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.