The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is likely to win 17-18 seats of Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is projected to secure only 0-1 constituencies in the 2024 Parliament elections, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results.

Surprisingly, the saffron party, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to win 2-3 seats.

The saffron party has a possibility of winning the Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, and Thrissur seats, the exit polls projected. The BJP has never won a seat in Kerala.

The UDF is projected to secure 41 per cent vote share, while the NDA is likely to soar to an unprecedented 27 per cent. The Left Front may get a 29 per cent share of the total votes polled, the Axis My India exit polls predicted.

The result of the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be declared on June 4.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies (read the full methodology here).

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.