The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections which is currently underway across 58 seats recorded a voter turnout of 39.1 per cent till 1 pm.

West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout registering over 54.80 per cent votes, while Delhi recorded the lowest turnout at 34.37 per cent, followed by J&K at 35.22 per cent.

With Arvind Kejriwal out on bail till June 2, voting in Delhi is also under way in the sixth phase. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi - North East Delhi, North West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi will go to polls in this phase.

This phase is crucial as it will decide the electoral fate of high-profile candidates on several seats, including BJP leaders Maneka Gandhi, Manoj Tiwari, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti, Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar, among others.

The completion of phase 6 voting would result in elections being completed in 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

People have been lining up since morning to cast their votes across the constituencies since 7 am on May 25.

The last phase of voting will take place on June 2 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.