‘Voters’ attention gets diverted’: Pawan Khera hits out at BJP over UCC push in Assam

Congress leader Pawan Khera has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party over its promise to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, accusing the ruling party of attempting to shift focus away from governance concerns ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Khera alleged that the BJP was resorting to polarisation tactics to influence voters. “They will try to raise such issues so that the voters' attention gets diverted from the real lies of the BJP government, and they get misled,” he said. He added that such efforts would not succeed, asserting that “the people of Assam will never get polarised”.

Khera further argued that the proposal was intended to deflect scrutiny from the government’s record. “They are just trying to raise wrong issues so that there is no talk about their own shortcomings, their own corruption, and their own misdeeds,” he said.

The remarks came after the BJP unveiled its manifesto for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, outlining 31 promises. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the party aims to transform Assam into the “brightest state”, with a focus on development and welfare initiatives.

Among the key pledges is the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, with exemptions for areas under the Sixth Schedule and tribal communities. The manifesto also proposes increasing financial assistance under the Orunodoi scheme to Rs 3,000 per month for women, alongside a commitment to create 40 lakh beneficiaries under the Lakhpati Didi scheme with support of Rs 25,000.

Sarma stated, “We want to make Assam the brightest state. We don’t want to be a dependent state; we want to take part in nation-building.” He also outlined plans for significant investment, including Rs 18,000 crore over two years towards flood management, and reiterated a commitment to take strong action against alleged “love jihad”.

Backing the proposal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Gogamukh, said the move was aimed at ensuring equality and safeguarding women’s rights. He emphasised that protections for tribal traditions and Sixth Schedule areas would remain intact.

“To ensure that no deceit is done to our daughters… implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Assam and protecting the traditions of our tribal society… are very big announcements,” Modi said, adding that “the BJP does what it says”.

The exchange highlights a widening political divide in Assam, with the UCC emerging as a central issue in the run-up to the state elections.