Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his insights into the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, expressing strong optimism for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to achieve a significant victory. He stated, "As per my political analysis, we (BJP-led NDA) had formed the government after the fifth phase, and the sixth and seventh phases will help us cross the 400-seat mark."

CM Sarma attributed his assessment to his extensive travels across the country during the election period, saying, "I can say this with my ability on political analysis after traveling across the country during the election." His firsthand experience and political acumen led him to predict a resounding victory for the BJP and its allies within the NDA.

The statement by CM Sarma comes at a crucial juncture in India's electoral landscape, with the nation eagerly awaiting the final results of the multi-phase elections on June 4. It adds to the anticipation surrounding the election results, with stakeholders and observers keenly following the electoral dynamics across different states and regions.