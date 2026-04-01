We also have moles in BJP: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi on March 31 said that the flow of internal political information across parties is a common reality, asserting that the Congress too has access to developments within the BJP.

In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Gogoi dismissed concerns around allegations of “spying” within political parties, stating that such exchanges of information are routine in politics.

“Don’t you get information about the BJP? Even we get all the information. In any and every party, there are people who give and take information,” he said.

He added that this phenomenon is not new and extends beyond political parties to the media as well. “Even the media gets breaking news—internal information about political parties. So this is not a new thing. Everyone gets each and every information,” Gogoi remarked.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi accused him of unnecessarily amplifying internal matters of the Congress in the public domain.

He said it was unusual for a Chief Minister to discuss what he described as “ordinary matters” of another party so prominently before the media.

“But this time I have seen how our Chief Minister is keen to discuss an ordinary matter of Congress in front of the media and make a discussion. If it makes him happy, we have nothing to say,” Gogoi added.

The remarks come amid an ongoing political war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Assam ahead of the Assembly elections.

Gogoi maintained that such narratives would not distract the party from its campaign and broader political objectives.

