"We are striking the names of infiltrators from the voter list": Amit Shah in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, April 7 said the government is taking steps to remove alleged “infiltrators” from electoral rolls, while accusing opposition leaders of opposing measures aimed at addressing illegal immigration.



Addressing a public rally in Assam’s Cachar district, Shah claimed that names of “infiltrators” are being identified and struck off voter lists. He criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that their opposition to such actions is driven by political considerations.



Shah also referred to the debate surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), stating that certain opposition leaders had earlier opposed granting citizenship rights to refugee communities, particularly Bengali Hindus, while now allegedly supporting undocumented migrants for electoral gains.



“They opposed the CAA and resisted giving rights to refugee Bengali brothers and sisters, but are now welcoming infiltrators because they are seen as a vote bank,” Shah said at the rally.



Reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) position, the Home Minister asserted that the government would continue efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants in accordance with the law. He maintained that such actions are necessary to safeguard national security and the integrity of the electoral process.



Opposition parties have consistently criticised the BJP’s stance, alleging that it risks targeting specific communities and raising concerns over due process.